Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel's Nov. 14 column calling for naming those whose rhetoric fuels hate and divisiveness reminds us of that old saying, "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."
For years reporters, editors and opinion writers have been demonizing Americans who support enforcement of our immigration laws that were created to protect the public and American jobs with the following labels: anti-immigration, anti-immigrant, racist, bigot, xenophobe and more recently, white nationalist. And the proof they offer to support the use of such descriptors? Zero. Zip. Nada. Have these terms led to a constructive dialog dealing with our federally created immigration crisis? No.
A responsible media, if we are lucky enough to see one anytime soon, would eschew their decades-old lack of professionalism and instead begin focusing on the question of what kind of immigration policy would truly benefit all Americans and how should we go about enforcing it. This nation's present immigration policy is reckless and irresponsible and benefits only the few at the expense of the many.
American journalists for the most part have abandoned their own code of ethics that first and foremost demands that they seek the truth. Instead, they have become willing accomplices of those who have no right to be here and who disrespect our sovereignty.
We think this is something to think about the next time you're asked to renew your subscription to your favorite "newspaper."
Dave Gorak, executive director
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
