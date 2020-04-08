Dave Gorak: Is Pocan's jobs plan only for legal citizens?

Dear Editor: Should we be thrilled that Rep. Mark Pocan "has a plan to save your job" during the coronavirus pandemic?

Regardless of where you stand on Pocan's idea of spending and unlimited amount of our money to accomplish his goal, we believe there are two questions deserving answers.

Does he also have a plan to help those American workers who over the years have been pushed out of the manufacturing, construction and service industries by the 8 million illegal aliens Pew Research says are in our workforce? (Remember, too, that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the majority of these jobs are still being done by our citizens.) Is his plan aimed specifically at the most vulnerable of our native-born workers, or would it include those illegal workers?

If the answer to the second question is yes, then we'd appreciate an explanation for why American taxpayers should be responsible for protecting the jobs of those who have no right to be in this country while millions of our jobless citizens are going to bed wondering what the next day will bring.

Dave Gorak

La Valle

