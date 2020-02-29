Dave Gorak: Immigration undermines climate change progress

Dear Editor: Carol Steinhart’s Feb. 19 letter about climate change warns that “too many of our politicians in Madison and Washington feign ignorance of the threat or dismiss it outright.”
If what she says is true, she’s overlooking the fact that decades ago politicians in both political parties abandoned the environment. Some of us remember very well when everybody and his brother couldn’t do or say enough to support Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson’s efforts to protect the environment.
You can bet your carbon footprint, however, that today “lawmakers” at all levels of government will snap to as we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and wax eloquently about their commitment to the “advances we’ve made” in protecting Nelson’s passionate crusade. Unfortunately, they won’t be doing it because they’ve had a reawakening about the value of this republic’s natural beauty, but because they know it’s politically prudent to massage a public that thinks the real meaning of Earth Day doesn’t extend beyond sending school children out to “green up” their communities for a few hours once a year.
Our population since the first Earth Day in 1970 has increased more than 60% to 330 million people. At today’s annual level of 1 million legal immigrants, the Census Bureau projects that our population will add 75 million people by 2060, 90% of that growth due to immigration.
Ms. Steinhart says we shouldn’t let politicians “get away” with what they do in regard to this issue. She fails to understand that we already have.
Dave Gorak
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.