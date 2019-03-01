Dear Editor: As devastating and traumatic as mass shootings are, Lisa Kass' Feb. 19 letter claiming they are more of a national emergency than illegal immigration misses the mark.
The latter crisis is far more dramatic and destructive because it involves the piecemeal surrender by our elected "lawmakers" of our sovereignty to unsavory elements within our borders who have no respect for the people's right to govern themselves. The people we send to Washington to "represent" us are running up the white flag in this regard and knuckling under to those who actually believe that their actions are "progressive."
Making this even more distasteful is watching many of these same people get misty-eyed on Memorial Day, wave the flag on the Fourth and thank veterans for their service on Nov. 11. Are they aware of their own hypocrisy?
Dave Gorak
La Valle
