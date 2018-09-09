Dear Editor: Editor Paul Fanlund wrote Aug. 31 that Americans should “stop whining and get off their tushes” if they’re serious about protecting the environment.
In the same manner as millions of Americans did in the 1960s and early 1970s when they lined up behind Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson to address population growth? (Remember, too, the Rockefeller Commission on Population Growth and the American Future that concluded in 1972 that there was no “convincing economic argument for continued population growth.”)
Back then, our population was about 205 million people; today it is 328.5 million and headed toward 600 million by 2100, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. So what happened?
Well, in a word, immigration. Thanks to our irresponsible federal government aided by an equally derelict media and apathetic citizenry, our annual legal immigration rate has quadrupled to more than 1 million people since 1990 and now represents nearly 90 percent of our population growth, says the Pew Hispanic Center.
Why worry about Wisconsin’s environment when the rest of the country is headed for the ecological compost heap thanks to our unsustainable population growth? How are we supposed to protect the state’s natural beauty when more and more of our tax dollars are needed to upgrade crumbling infrastructure, support an exploding school population, health care facilities, etc.? But let’s say we are able to pull this off. What then? Will residents of the other 49 states find us so attractive that they will pack up and head for Wisconsin in search of a better life?
I’m tired of saying this, but Gaylord Nelson nailed it when he said those, including journalists, who say they’re for the environment but against limiting immigration are phonies.
Dave Gorak
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
