Dave Gorak: Don't overlook immigration in environmental concerns

Dear Editor: Tom Loftus' April 22 column is wrong: The first Earth Day was not about injustice.

At the core of the environmental movement created by Gaylord Nelson was the issue of population stabilization. In a 2001 interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Nelson said:

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"The bigger the population gets, the more serious the problems become... We have to address the population issue. The United Nations, with the U.S. supporting it, took the position in Cairo in 1994 that every country was responsible for stabilizing its own population. It can be done. But in this country, it's phony to say 'I'm for the environment but not for limiting immigration.'"

Since the 1965 Immigration Reform Act that the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy promised was nothing to worry about, immigration has been responsible for 55% of our population growth. Pew Research now projects that from this point forward, immigration will account for nearly 90% of our growth that will give us a 2065 population of 440 million people, more than double that of the first Earth Day 50 years ago.

Every April 22 media pundits and politicians preach that we must rededicate ourselves to Nelson's efforts to protect the environment "before it's too late," but noticeably absent is any reference to our population explosion and what is fueling it.