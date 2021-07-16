Dave Gorak: Column misses mark on immigration

Dear Editor: We'd love to know how Bob Chernow can claim there is a "labor shortage" when millions of Americans remain jobless or underemployed. ("Labor shortages can be tackled through training and immigration")
Is he aware that our most recent Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) is but 61.6%, putting it on par with the dismal statistics of the 1970s? Instead of calling for further expansion of our cheap foreign labor supply, he should be demanding relief for the nearly 10 million unemployed Americans the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last month.
Note, too, that Chernow makes a passing reference to visa overstayers contributing heavily to our illegal immigration crisis, but he offers no remedy, not even E-Verify. He may be worried now about these individuals who broke their promise to leave this country when their visas expired, but the huge amnesty Democrats are planning to pass through the "budget reconciliation" process will ensure that the border (currently experiencing the worst surge crisis in decades) will be put under even more pressure.
A reminder: Amnesties only encourage more people to enter this country illegally and further undermine our laws and sovereignty. The "one-time-only" amnesty for 2.7 million illegal workers signed by President Reagan in 1986 has been followed by six other amnesties of varying degrees, leaving us with today's illegal population of 11 million people.
Dave Gorak
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
