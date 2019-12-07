Dear Editor: Carol Steinhart's Nov. 26 letter calling for one hour of "compulsory" climate change education for Wisconsin school children raises the question: To what end?
Will such education note that humans may in part be responsible for changing weather patterns, warming temperatures, etc.? That the U.S. is the world's second-largest producer of greenhouse gases after China? Will it include questions like "The U.S. population is currently 330 million people. If the Census Bureau is correct in projecting that we will add 75 million people to our population by 2060, 95% of that number due to immigration, how many people will be living here?"
Perhaps a bonus question like this could be included: "How do we reduce our carbon footprint when we keep adding so many feet?"
Ms. Steinhart is on record as agreeing that unsustainable population growth is the major threat to the environment, but she opposes restricting immigration. In a July 2019 Facebook post she wrote: "Of course population growth is not only a concern but the cause of the problem along with unsustainable growth of all kinds." But limiting immigration, she added, "is simply anti-immigration and not the solution to overpopulation."
Dave Gorak
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
