Dave Gneiser: America's farmers need action from EPA

Dear Editor: It was recently announced that Dean Foods would file for bankruptcy, which could mean more tough days ahead for my friends and fellow farmers. While Wisconsin is known internationally as the "Dairy State," the pain facing farmers across the Midwest is not limited to dairy. Grain producers and renewable energy providers in Wisconsin have been fighting uphill against a long-running assault by the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been exempting well-connected oil companies from federal biofuel targets.
In September, President Trump announced a recommitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard, which came as encouraging news. However, less than two weeks later, the EPA announced that they would be accounting for less than half of the gallons that are lost to small refinery exemptions (SREs). SREs have been granted liberally over the past few years to large oil corporations, like Chevron and Exxon, at the expense of small grain producers, like me and the nearly 20,000 Wisconsin families who rely on stable grain prices and ethanol demand.
The president’s vocal support is welcome news, but we’re still waiting for the EPA to fulfill the president’s promise. The agency must account for all lost ethanol gallons, stabilize grain markets across the Midwest and restore rural growth. Words are nice, but right now, America’s farmers need (and deserve) action.
Dave Gneiser
Berlin
