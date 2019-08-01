Dear Editor: Enough is enough with the rash of juvenile car thefts! Current Wisconsin juvenile justice laws simply do not hold youth responsible for these criminal actions. Stop the excuses and the inane statements like, "it’s just kids being kids." Restorative justice initiatives aren’t working. Repeat thefts are caused because there aren't consequences!
Some reading this letter will call me names saying I just don’t understand today’s youth. Well, hogwash! Why should kids get away with something when adults doing the same thing are sent to prison? The truth is simple: apply equal justice under the law.
Anyone who has had their auto stolen, and ultimately trashed or destroyed in the process will tell you the loss of their vehicle has created huge economic hardships.
So, it is time for juvenile judges, who have huge discretion on the punishments they can impose, make auto theft the true crime that it is, regardless of the age of the perpetrator.
It is only a matter of time before these thefts turn in to tragedy and loss of innocent life. There have already been incidents where police have had to chase down young auto thefts speeding up to 100 mph on our public roadways. An underage, inexperienced youth losing control of a stolen vehicle traveling at that speed is like a bullet looking for an innocent target.
Write your legislators, current juvenile judges and anyone who will listen demanding true consequences for auto thefts before it's too late!
Dave Glomp
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.