Dave Glomp: We need a more complete picture of COVID-19 data

Dear Editor: I can’t take it any more! The restricted data of COVID-19 info coming from daily testing. Why is only part of the data presented.? The total number of tests, the total number of positive cases, and the total deaths, and percentages and changes are based on just select reported data.
This is NOT the true and complete picture and is maddening! A recent news article about finally reporting on what were called “unconfirmed negative cases” pushed me over the edge. What is an “unconfirmed negative case” test result? The result is either positive or negative, right? The term, “unconfirmed," makes me think that the negative results are just speculation, not real numbers. Is that the intent of the use of that word?
Recently, a state representative pointed out the huge backlog of negative COVID-19 test results that were not entered into the computer, while positive results were. Manipulating the numbers, to make it look like there were only positive results. Skewing numbers to keep people thinking that things were worse than ever, to fit fear tactic narratives is wrong! If not reporting all of the facts, why report any of them?
I encourage the Cap Times to ask that daily reports show both negative, as well as positive cases. Also, if a death count appears, comparable numbers of all who survived be shown. Comparing numbers of those not hospitalized, to those hospitalized would be helpful. These numbers exist, but they likely would lessen the fear quotient. What happened to fair, accurate reporting of ALL, not just SOME of the facts?
Dave Glomp
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!