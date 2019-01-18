Dear Editor: There are a number of candidates running for the Madison School Board, but one in particular deserves your vote on Feb. 19 (primary) and April 2 (general election).
David Blaska believes in the rights of all students to get a good education. He also believes in classroom discipline, and the need for open citizen dialogue in the educational process, during School Board meetings.
David has proved this in his personal testimony at School Board meetings, when some would have liked to shut down free expression of the public. David defended all who tried to speak and were being shouted down. He is not afraid to ensure that the public meetings of the School Board are NOT shut down.
If you want an independent voice on the School Board that who defended the retention of educational resource officers to help retain discipline and safety for students, teachers, and visitors in our four high schools, then David is your guy!
Finally, David Blaska wants to see real progress in student performance at all grade levels and in all Madison district schools. He encourages creative and innovative approaches to teaching that lead to not only graduation, but a solid and positive future for all students.
Most importantly, as previously stated, he will demand discipline in classrooms, ensuring all students educational opportunity. Vote David Blaska for Madison School Board!
Dave Glomp
Madison
