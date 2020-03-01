Dave Glomp: Pray for success of WILL's gender identity lawsuit

Dear Editor: So, let me get this right. The Madison Metropolitan School District administrative bureaucrats have taken it upon themselves to set policies that restrict a student’s parents from knowing that their child might want to change their sexual orientation? In what alternative universe is that OK? Well, it is happening, and thankfully 14 parents have enlisted the assistance of the Wisconsin Institute For Law & Liberty, to challenge this thwarting of parental rights! Oh, yes, I should also point out that even the Madison School Board wasn’t aware or even given the chance to vote on this policy before it was implemented.
So children can say that they are experiencing “sexual dysphoria,” a questioning of one's birth gender, and the school and its staff can begin accepting that child’s wanting to change how they are viewed and addressed in school? The schools, it seems, are basing their helping a child self identify their sex only on a child’s feelings or questions while the child’s parents aren’t even made aware that these issues, feelings and changes are occurring and how a child is addressed or treated in school?
This is NOT the role of the school! It’s time to hold those responsible for usurping parental rights and authority accountable. I’d suggest the the MMSD School Board has a responsibility to weigh in and stop keeping parents in the dark immediately! Why does it require a lawsuit to remedy such a travesty? I hope everyone reading this will demand the school district’s administration end continuing this policy. Enough is enough! We must all pray for the success of WILL’s lawsuit on behalf of parents knowing what is going on in their schools. What else are they keeping from parents?
Dave Glomp
Madison
