Dave Glomp: Peace on earth, goodwill to all

Dear Editor: 'Tis the time of the year when reflection is a part of many people’s lives. I feel compelled to share the following thoughts, at this time when God provided us with the greatest gift of all — he gave us his Son, our Lord and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Regardless of your religion, history has recorded and confirmed the birth of a baby who was born in Bethlehem and raised as Jesus Christ. It is my belief and my hope that at this time of relational differences at every turn in our daily lives, that we can pause, compromise and even forgive all who we may feel have wronged, betrayed or slighted us.

We need to follow the teachings of a young boy, who ultimately became a man, and who was sent to teach and help all of us live our lives in peace and happiness, with the hope and joy of the future before us.

So tonight, and throughout the rest of the year let’s live the example of the baby Jesus, who was given unselfishly to all of us, for Christmas! Thanks, everyone and may God bless you!

Dave Glomp

Madison

