Dear Editor: With all the discussion about abortion, I thought as a Christian, I would weigh in that in the final analysis, it is God’s choice over all other mortal beings to decide if any individual person or an unborn child lives or dies. As a believer in God, I believe that he gives us life and he also knows when our lives will end.
So I am leaving those decisions to him! As a Christian, I also believe that both abortion and capital Punishment are best left to our creator. Oh, I know, the biblical teachings of an “eye for an eye," but Jesus explained that taking another’s life to avenge a murder is still a sin, and goes against God”s commandment “Thou shalt not kill." I guess, if you don’t believe in God, you can simply believe that mere mortals can decide if an unborn child or a murderer lives or dies at the hands of and by the decisions of mere mortals.
But, God will be the final judge, on each of our final judgment days. It will be decided, by our creator, if we made the right call. So make your choices carefully and wisely, as the day of judgement is coming for all of us, in the not too distant future.
Dave Glomp
Madison
