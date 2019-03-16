Dear Editor: Putting kids and their education first is the emphasis of Madison School Board candidate Kaleem Caire. Kaleem believes in building strong partnerships between parents and their schools, as well as promoting the highest expectations for parental engagement.
He believes in giving students, parents and educators a greater and equal voice in decisions that impact schools and the education they provide. Creating the school district of the future means reaching children in the first five years of their lives through expanded early childhood educational programming and community partnerships, which will be another Caire goal.
K-12 public school education models must be expanded and become new and innovative, according to Caire. So if you are like me and want to recreate a system designed to put children and their education first, then join me in voting for Kaleem Caire 4 School Board on April 2.
Dave Glomp
Madison
