Dear Editor: When will it end? I’m talking about the continued leniency shown by way too many in the justice system, whose job it is to remove repeat criminal offenders from our neighborhoods. The recent case of a 19-year-old female UW student who was severely beaten in the Langdon Street neighborhood should never have happened.
She was simply walking home when she was viciously attacked by a 22-year-old suspect who was a multiple repeat offender. The victim is undergoing surgeries to correct severe facial injuries.
Her alleged attacker has an extensive criminal history in Wisconsin, which includes a conviction for armed robbery as well as felony battery of a police officer. He only got 180 days in jail and probation for the armed robbery, rather than an eight-year prison sentence, which was stayed. He only served 20 days in jail and probation for the battery conviction. He also had other offenses.
Enough is enough with this leniency nonsense! He was taken off the street for these crimes by police, yet the courts, judges, and DAs seem to simply wag their finger at such criminals and let them free to offend once again. I hope those who put this guy back on the street to reoffend feel responsible for the injuries and trauma this young girl will have to deal with the rest of her life.
Taxpayers deserve to know which judges, DAs and courts don’t seem to care about victims of these repeat offenders. The police do their job; it’s up to the justice system to do theirs.
Dave Glomp
Madison
