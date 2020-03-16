Dave Glomp: Coronavirus shows need to rebuild U.S. manufacturing base

Dear Editor: If there is anything positive that has come forward from the recent coronavirus, it is the obvious need to return to products made in the U.S. to our shores. Outsourcing of the manufacture of our drug supplies, key medical products and equipment to name a few product lines, has put all Americans at risk in not obtaining needed supplies in a timely fashion during a crisis.
It might seem ironic that the coronavirus came out of China, and much of what the U.S. needs for treatment, containment, care and potentially even developing a vaccine is being controlled and produced only in China. How did that happen? It’s called outsourcing of supply chains. It happened because China over time enticed American companies to manufacture our products in China at less cost due primarily to lower labor and supply costs. In some cases we simply turned over these products to Chinese companies.
The result is, now we are at their whim. Think about the medical face masks shortage here, initially after the coronavirus outbreak occurred. We have also outsourced the manufacture of huge numbers of pharmaceuticals. What is needed is to rebuild, create and develop the critical products in our own country, to protect our citizens first and foremost. Technology also has been outsourced and when a crisis occurred in China our economy suffered. Stocks related to tech products in the area where the virus started were decimated. We allowed that to happen by outsourcing all or most tech product supply lines to China. Returning to a manufacturing base returns sanity to our stock market!
Can we entice manufacturers to come back, and can we, as citizens and consumers of needed products, accept paying a bit more for needed products produced here instead of in China? Manufacturing here can also assure quality control. Yes, we are in a global economy, and price, labor costs and competition, etc., are all important, but having another country, a competitor, nonetheless, controlling our access to needed, sometimes life and death products. That is just absurd. This troublesome situation needs to be turned around.
Made in the USA must be our mantra, for all of our citizens to benefit! The key is to become independent, not dependent, on other countries. Stop feeding their economies, rather than our own.
Dave Glomp
Madison
