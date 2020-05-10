Dave Glomp: Concern, common sense and caring during COVID-19

Dear Editor: I read with interest many of the recent letters to the editor related to the differing views on the extension of the Safer at Home policy and the potential reopening of many businesses in Wisconsin. Depending on which side you are on, each has compelling arguments to make! Having said that, neither side or position if you will is wrong. What is needed is a well thought out middle ground to proceed employing: a CONCERN for safety, COMMON SENSE approaches to next steps, and continued CARING for all.

One of our greatest and strongest emotions is fear. It is neither right nor wrong, but it just exists and must be acknowledged as real. Another thing that should be considered in all of this is common sense. Utilizing fear, facts, and continued learning about the coronavirus and its treatments, testing efforts, and innovations to confront it both in terms of prevention and potentially curing it, are all a part of the solution equation.