Dear Editor: The Madison Finance Committee’s job is to do the hard work of budgeting along with the mayor. They must stay within the levy limits set by the state regarding the max they can charge you and I as taxpayers. It is not their job to come up with new schemes to do an end run on those limits, by using other ways to increase our taxes! The wheel tax is one of those ways.
Their passage of a $40 wheel tax, according to the mayor, was designed to fund improvements in and expansion of the bus system. If that remains in the budget the annual cost of registering each of your vehicles grows to a total of $153.
Apparently, the Finance Committee and mayor decided to continue funding all previous ongoing programs, rather than doing the hard work of deciding what existing programs might no longer need to be funded or how they might be changed to save budget money.
The bottom line is that we elect local leaders to be good stewards of our tax dollars and review all expenditures looking for savings, before adding new programs, projects or expenditures. They are also to explore citizens' needs, to stay safe and improve quality of life.
The addition of a $200,000 expenditure to hire a police actions auditor seems like overkill, after previously spending $400,000 for an outside consultant to review the Madison Police Department, while not adding any needed new police officers. We must now hope the council does its job!
Dave Glomp
Madison
