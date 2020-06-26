Dave Glomp: All are blessed by God

Dear Editor: In these troubled times we find ourselves in, as individuals and as a country, one thing remains constant and true. God, our creator, whatever you may call him, has blessed all of us, both with our creation and his never ending love for all of us.
For God created all of us in his image, with no favorites based on anything, but the fact we are all human beings, deserving of love and respect. It is we, individuals and groups of created beings who have created divisions, prejudice, and discrimination. Such divisions were not and are not of God’s making!
Today it is apparently differences in skin color that have divided us. Not what God ever intended! Again, that is wrong and even evil in it’s intent. I hear the word “Privilege” used as it relates to one group or another, indicating that one may be superior to another. NOT in God’s eyes! I prefer to say that all of us are blessed equally, by God, not privileged by God. As individuals, we should also never endeavor to bestow so called privilege to anyone or group.
That only tends to divide us in our relationships with one another based on appearance, education, knowledge, skin color, and any number of other superficial variables that can be used to divide us. We CAN’T simply allow ourselves to constantly be divided, thus preventing us from loving one another and treating each of us with the respect and love God gave us, as his creations.
God loves all of us and wants us to love one another, he has blessed us, and now it is our job as his children to bless, love, and cherish one another. My personal prayer is to foster in myself a better understanding of the emotions, and hurt, that others may have experienced, because I have not shown respect and love to all of God’s children, deserving and needing my love and understanding. Thank you God for helping me to see this and be a better person!
Dave Glomp
Madison
