Dear Editor: Not to be confused with Captain Obvious, but wouldn’t an actual fly-in of a few F-35 jet aircraft, on the runways for take-offs and landings be the best way for decision makers and citizens to truly know what the noise factor in and near Truax will be?
As someone who ran for both the Madison City Council and the Dane County Board, that would be my suggestion, before a final decision should be made. If indeed the noise levels were above what homeowners, businesses and renters could tolerate, that would quickly be known. Even those touting the F-35s could plant themselves in the areas most affected and experience firsthand the noise levels.
If I were a governmental decision maker, I would want to put myself in the position of those who might have to live with the noise and the unintended consequences before such a vote. How would you explain a possible severe devaluation of real estate values in the flight paths, if there is, in fact, unbearable noise, making dwellings uninhabitable due to noise pollution?
I’m only speculating, but I have to ask why hasn’t someone demanded this kind of demonstration? Could it be they know the outcome may produce a negative result? I hope that we get this right for everyone’s sake, so we don’t regret not doing it!
Dave Glomp
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.