Dear Editor: We need Howard Marklein in the Wisconsin Senate for many reasons. Here are just a few. He understands that even the best-intentioned law can have unintended consequences and get in the way of our ability to get ahead. Howard has worked to remove some of the government-imposed barriers to success in our state. He introduced GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) to our state budget process. He eliminated needless licensing requirements for nurses, beauticians and barbers. He removed the restriction on minor family members working on family farms and businesses.
Howard Marklein knows that there are no easy answers, for example, when it comes to roads — giving the job for a road to the lowest bidder to build a road to the minimum standards will not result in a quality road. We all drive lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles, which results in lower gas tax collection for roads. There are no easy answers.
In most cases it all comes down to money. There is no one more qualified to deal with matters of state finance than Howard Marklein. His background as a forensic CPA gives him a unique approach to legislating. He is a valued member of the Joint Committee on Finance. The numbers tell the story. No one studies and knows the numbers better than Howard Marklein.
These past months I have visited every office of every representative of our great state. I have spoken with the representative themselves or one of their staff and I can truthfully say that everyone I met respects Howard Marklein and values his opinion.
Return Howard Marklein to the Wisconsin Senate.
Dave Certa
Shullsburg
