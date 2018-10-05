Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS EVENING INTO EARLY SATURDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE AND JEFFERSON. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS LIKELY TONIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAINFALL ON TOP OF ALREADY SATURATED SOIL WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING IN THESE AREAS. THE AREAS MOST PRONE ARE MADISON AND SOUTHWEST OF THERE TOWARD DARLINGTON, WHERE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED RIVER AND LAKE FLOODING PROBLEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&