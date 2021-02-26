Dave Buholzer: 'Truth in Food Labeling' bill protects people and dairy products

Dear Editor: As an owner and master cheesemaker at Klondike Cheese Company in Monroe, I am thankful to see state Sen. Howard Marklein re-introducing his "Truth in Food Labeling" legislation to promote dairy product protections in our state.
At Klondike Cheese Co., all of our products contain real dairy milk, and we’re proud of it. Real dairy products, like the award-winning cheese crafted at Klondike Cheese Co., are not only delicious — but also an outstanding source of protein, calcium, vitamins, zinc, phosphorus and riboflavin. The dairy imitators that are promoted with misleading packaging often only offer a fraction of these nutritional benefits.
Our community members deserve to clearly know what is in the food they buy, yet oftentimes companies misrepresent the actual contents of their food. Sen. Marklein’s bill will protect the consumer from deceptive food labeling so that they can clearly know when cheese is real cheese.
Any list of comfort foods will have pizza, mac and cheese, grilled cheese, ice cream, cheeseburgers, tacos, French onion soup and many more foods made with real cheese or dairy products ranked toward the top. How comforting would it be not knowing if these items contained the nutritional value of real dairy ingredients?
I know Howard was raised on a dairy farm in Spring Green and has continuously advocated for rural issues in the Legislature. I am grateful for his work promoting this "Truth in Food Labeling" legislation so that people know when they are buying genuine dairy products here in the cheese state.
Dave Buholzer
Monroe
