Dear Editor: A recent article about threats to monarch butterflies from changes in the way the Endangered Species Act is interpreted by the administration listed just one more threat to them and the rest of the environment. The statement that huge sources of milkweed for the monarch were lost when pastures were converted to soybeans is true. But there is a more important, less defensible eradication of the milkweed the butterfly needs.
When I was a boy every Midwest country road was bordered with milkweed from the roadside to the fence line. Every square mile of rural farmland was bordered by a 4-mile long strip of habitat for butterflies, birds, rabbits and other animals and plants.
Then township road crews and farmers decided to spend tax money and fossil fuels to destroy this habitat and the animals and plant diversity it supported in the quest for "clean farming." It removed birds and beneficial insects that preyed on pests eating the crops. Then farmers spent more dollars and burnt more fossil fuels spraying poisons on these pests, frequently making the situation worse, and our countryside less diverse and attractive. And today we have an ecological crisis and a crash in the monarch population, caused in part, at least by these "good" clean-farming/roadside maintenance policies. These policies should be reversed.
Daryl Sherman
Madison
