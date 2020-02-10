Daryl K. Sherman: The U.S. is moving toward fascism

Dear Editor: The United States has just taken a long step toward fascism. The heart of American democracy is a fair and unbiased system of elections. And the Republican portion of the U.S. Senate has all but unanimously declared that the U.S. president can use foreign countries to interfere with that electoral system as he desires. When initial accusations came out, Lindsay Graham stated he hadn’t seen them, then he would judge them when he saw them, then that he wasn’t going to read them. Mitch McConnell publicly stated he was aligning himself with the president and his defense, and his goal was to acquit as soon as possible. Every senator swore an oath to be an impartial judge. Dozens of them admitted that Trump had done what he was accused of, some condemned his actions, but their votes declared it didn’t matter to them.
As for the president, Trump made his intentions ominously clear by tweeting a suggestion “he would remain in office '4EVA.'" Unless the voters turn him out of office that might be true. I hope I am wrong, but I fear he might try to do so even after losing the election.
Daryl K. Sherman
Madison
