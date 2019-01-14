Dear Editor: We have met the enemy, and it is us. We have seen the future and it is here.
It has been apparent for a long time that climate change, caused by us, is real, its consequences are catastrophic, and the time to act is now! Despite this, too often, nothing has been done. Now we learn from a United Nations report that we have 11 years — 11 years!— to reduce our carbon emissions to prevent a point of no return, beyond which the situation will worsen despite our best actions. With stakes of this magnitude, we must ACT, even if we disbelieve the predictions.
We buy fire insurance though we don’t believe we’ll have a fire. In a floodplain we buy flood insurance, even if there hasn’t been a flood in years. Common prudence says you prepare for the worst, even if you believe it is unlikely. But we have reams of evidence climate is changing our world: I personally have observed the Marshall Islands covered by a high tide, and melting glaciers and icecaps; coastal cities are more and more frequently flooded. Catastrophic storms, fires, flood, drought; we ignore them and imperil the only world we have!
Daryl K. Sherman
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.