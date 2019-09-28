Dear Editor: There are probably a thousand more important things to try to accomplish in Wisconsin, from properly marketing Wisconsin companies and industry, getting better control of the department of transportation, improving public transport, or work on the DNR to name a few things.
Yet this governor invisible decides gun violence is very high on his list and doesn't even consider the potential causes for the increase in gun violence. I've never owned a gun, but I understand that addressing causes would be first for logical reasoning people. Tony Evers appears for sensationalist pandering instead of doing something resembling intelligent thought.
"Each and every day officials choose cowardice over common sense" — Tony Evers. Too much the coward to take on real issues.
Let's save time and impeach this political coward now. That's called a consequence and he deserves it immediately.
Daryl Clasen
Waukesha
