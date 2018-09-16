Dear Editor: Stop showing off measures adopted for racial equity and social justice. American culture isn’t threatened by racists but by fake ambassadors of equity. At least racists are clear on their stand of not wanting immigrants.
If so-called recruiting managers making hiring decisions based on the accent of a candidate over that person’s intelligence and experience, then you don’t need to waste millions of taxpayers’ dollars on so-called racial equity conferences.
Equity is learned from watching how your family treats others, and from the surroundings you grow up in. There are a few kind and supportive people who never had any training and yet they embrace equity. I wish them well.
People criticize Trump over ending affirmative action policies but EEO, non-discrimination policies, and affirmative action policies were in force before he got elected. So why are the employers, care providers, bankers, and landlords discriminating?
Darshan Raval
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.