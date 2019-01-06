Dear Editor: Ricardo Gonzalez has been a longtime friend and a great supporter of his birthplace: Cuba. It has been a very sad situation for his countrymen to have suffered economic and political attacks for nearly his entire life. He has been a great teacher and citizen of Madison, providing his insights into the situation from has direct involvement. His insight continues and I pray our leaders will take his suggestions to correct the laws that punish the people of a country for the actions they cannot do anything to change.
Asking the citizens to rise up and overthrow their government should be better understood now that the U.S. has also elected the same sort of dictatorial leader. Would anyone plan a revolution against our present administration?
Darrell R. Wild
Stoughton
