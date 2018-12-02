Dear Editor: I partially agree with Ken Harwood ("Don't kill WEDC — make it better"). I agree the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation should not be abandoned and providing tax credits should be available to all income levels, including startups. Project assistance should be offered by WEDC by the approval of a business plan that has promise. It could be similar to “Shark Tank” but without the “Donald Trump” type greedy individuals who are on “Shark Tank.”
If Wisconsin would have offered $50,000-$500,000 loans to startups they would have created 8,000-80,000 new companies. A startup would hire one to two employees each or 160,000 people instead of 13,500. We also would have thousands of new ideas with the successful companies attracting competitive startups.
WEDC is not the problem. The problem is when elected officials like Gov. Scott Walker give “favors” to be returned later in the form of donations to their campaigns rather than helping create companies with better services and products for the population.
Darrell R. Wild
Stoughton
