Dear Editor: I lived and worked in Janesville during Paul Ryan’s representation. Never did I get a response from him or his office for questions or suggestions. No one in Janesville would admit to voting for him. His greatest accomplishment was creating the gerrymandered district that brought Waukesha into his district, guaranteeing the district to be Republican until the state goes bankrupt.
Darrell Wild
Stoughton
