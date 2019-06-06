Dear Editor: I was shocked to learn that prisoners are required to pay for being jailed and can be jailed longer or repeatedly for not paying those charges. I cannot imagine locking someone up for not paying the money they could not earn due to being in jail.
The cost of operating a jail is far more than in a fine hotel, so why would the tiny amount paid by a prisoner be beneficial the government? Stupid!
Darrell R. Wild
Stoughton
