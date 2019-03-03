Thanks to Sen. Jon Erpenbach for his logical approach to controlling the low-income taxpayers of Wisconsin.
Now can I ask that you increase the taxes on the wealthy residents of Wisconsin. Do not believe they will all move to another state where taxes are zero. Even Nevada does not want them and they all move back when they realize their friends and offspring, who are not millionaires and billionaires, will not be able to take care of them.
Darrell R. Wild
Stoughton
