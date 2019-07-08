Dear Editor: As the developer for the Concourse Hotel in 1974, I feel the number of hotel rooms is far too small for the demand we currently have or could develop with more hotels. Monona Terrace needs to have 3,000 rooms available for the group business. No hotel can give all their hotels to a incoming group since when they leave the hotel is empty. The hotel staff needs to work every day, not just when the convention is in town. Therefore, the true need just for the Monona Terrace facility is 6,000 rooms. We have less than 10,000 rooms in Dane County. Go ahead, add them up!
Darrell R. Wild
Madison
