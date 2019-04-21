Dear Editor: As an 83-year-old senior citizen, I do not think this is the time to have a candidate who is even older that the present liar we have now.
I agree and supported Bernie Sanders against Donald Trump, but Hillary Clinton eliminated the contest that I believe Bernie would have won since he lacks the baggage Clinton dragged in. But now it is too late to attract 50 percent of the voting age group.
Darrell R. Wild
Stoughton
