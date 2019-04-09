Dear Editor: I find it interesting that you cite a $40,000 donation from a Wisconsin millionaire to a PAC supporting Satya Rhodes-Conway's mayoral campaign but omit mentioning the $300,000 campaign contribution to the Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer by the former Attorney General Eric Holder’s group. It is time for our media to acknowledge that supporters of both parties pour millions into influencing state and national elections. Minimizing meddling by one side doesn’t make for honest reporting. As an independent voter, I find the money poured into negative, disparaging ads disgusting and alarming. Misrepresenting one candidate’s position gives the opposition more ammunition to do the same to the other candidate. Covering up the sources of donations to one side is disingenuous. Until we get unbiased reporting on the political influence wielded by all the Koch brothers and Soroses in our elections, the independent voters like me will have little choice but to vote for the lesser evil.
Darlene Gakovich
Madison
