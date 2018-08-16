Dear Editor: Did you know there is a push to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin? About 10 counties in Wisconsin are now considering an advisory marijuana referendum, and many counties are unaware of this it. The speed and lack of information provided about this advisory referendum should put a stop to any consideration of it until appropriate agencies weigh in. Those who deal with drug abuse on a day-to-day basis are not being consulted for their expert opinion, and some health and human service county departments and police departments are wholly unprepared to address this issue.
The June 2016 report titled “Marijuana in Wisconsin" by the Wisconsin State Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Prevention Committee, described as a "Research-Based Review and Recommendations for Reducing the Public Health Impact of Marijuana,” should be consulted by all Wisconsin residents before voting on this issue. In St. Croix County, the administration committee bypassed input from important committees, rushing the advisory referendum to the full board without the committee input. Why?
Please go to this informational website or go to www.CitizensForTheStCroixValley.com. There you will find additional information from experts regarding this advisory referendum. We can learn from the mistakes of other states before those mistakes become our own. Please educate yourself before voting. There should be no excuse to have to say: In hindsight, we should have done more research.
Darla Meyers
Hudson
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.