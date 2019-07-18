Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's column criticizes the Democratic presidential candidates, saying "The attack ads write themselves." He then proceeds to help write the text.
Of course the Republicans are going to attack it. They'd call garbage collection socialist if they thought they could get mileage out of it. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is trying to completely dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
But in fact universal health care system isn't some "radical," "far-left" idea. It is standard policy in most of the civilized world, and has been a goal of the Democratic party since at least Truman. And the "blue wave" in the last mid-term elections was at least in part due to Democrats' commitment to improving health care.
Personally I don't see the point in trying to win over the mythical moderates who are undecided between these visions.
Darin Burleigh
Madison
