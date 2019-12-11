Danyon Wagner: Learn more about Lebanon's cedars in NYT series

Dear Editor: I enjoyed the recent Q&A with Bassam Shakhashiri. In the article, he alludes to the formative role the cedars of Lebanon had on his life. These cedars, which are depicted on the national flag of Lebanon, are an important part of Lebanon’s cultural identity. Unfortunately, the survival of these venerable trees is imperiled due to climate change. For those interested in learning more, The New York Times has published a five-part series, "Warming Planet, Vanishing Heritage," that documents how climate change is erasing cultural treasures. One of the articles focuses on the cedars of Lebanon. The pictures are stunning.
Danyon Wagner
Madison
