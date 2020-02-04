Dante Leone: Teach children benefits of plant-based diet

Dear Editor: How about we teach kids about all the health benefits of a whole food plant-based diet? This way they can eat until they’re full and not have to worry about counting calories. They will get all the nutrition they need to thrive and will maintain a healthy balanced weight without the need to use some ridiculous unsustainable diet.
Dante Leone
Madison
