Dear Editor: When I first read the new Trump administration rule to Title X, I was frustrated, scared, and angry. I then decided to see what states were opposing this administration rule, and I was pleased to find the "Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit challenging Trump administration abortion 'gag rule'" article. Wisconsin will be joining 19 other states opposing this new rule; for this I remain optimistic.
At many points in my life, the only clinic I could afford to have STI and cancer screenings was at Planned Parenthood at the Appleton location. Title X funding does NOT go to abortions and it worries me to think that many clinics could lose funding for reproductive health care. I have many friends who rely on Planned Parenthood specifically for these crucial health screenings and I now realize how many other low-income individuals also rely on these types of clinics. Health care providers should certainly be able to provide all viable options and information to their patients. It is unethical to implement these "gag rules," as many of us rely on our doctors to provide nonbiased options for OUR health care pertaining to OUR bodies.
Danielle Lorbeck
Appleton
