Danielle Dresden: Wisconsin Republicans played politics with people's lives

Dear Editor: An open letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Dear Representative Vos,
I am not sure if you realize quite what you did on Election Day.
Perhaps you think you won an election.
I doubt you genuinely think you did anything to preserve election integrity. The chaos, the lines, the confusion about absentee ballots — that did nothing to preserve the sanctity of the vote you falsely claim to value.
One thing you have clearly accomplished — you have made Wisconsin a laughingstock. That photo of you, in full PPE, telling a line of would-be voters, "You are incredibly safe to go out," is now gaining viewers around the world, who will see you as a fool and hypocrite at best, or a cynical, institutional murderer at worst.
Wisconsin will now be synonymous with how not to handle an election during a public health crisis.
Would you move your business, or expand your business, to a state where leadership will gleefully risk the health of its citizens for partisan gain? Who would want to work with such unbelievably stupid, shortsighted people, with such evil intentions?
Yes, evil. It is impossible to ignore the morality question. The actions of the Republican legislature have quite possibly killed people.
By forcing people to choose between their civic duty and their health, and by the kind of clown show you put on in your PPE costume and, in general, the conduct of your caucus throughout the negotiations about this election, you have literally played politics with people's lives.
You are most likely, at the very least, an accessory to murder.
You have blood on your hands.
It doesn't come off.
Some things, like the heartbreaking losses your conduct will cause, are forever.
Danielle Dresden
Madison
