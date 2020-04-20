Danielle Dresden: Wisconsin Republicans played politics with people's lives

Dear Editor: An open letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Dear Representative Vos,

I am not sure if you realize quite what you did on Election Day.

Perhaps you think you won an election.

I doubt you genuinely think you did anything to preserve election integrity. The chaos, the lines, the confusion about absentee ballots — that did nothing to preserve the sanctity of the vote you falsely claim to value.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

One thing you have clearly accomplished — you have made Wisconsin a laughingstock. That photo of you, in full PPE, telling a line of would-be voters, "You are incredibly safe to go out," is now gaining viewers around the world, who will see you as a fool and hypocrite at best, or a cynical, institutional murderer at worst.

Wisconsin will now be synonymous with how not to handle an election during a public health crisis.

Would you move your business, or expand your business, to a state where leadership will gleefully risk the health of its citizens for partisan gain? Who would want to work with such unbelievably stupid, shortsighted people, with such evil intentions?