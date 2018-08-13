Dear Editor: Too often our choices of candidates are people who provide lip service for reform, but do not work for it. Mike McCabe has spend a career fighting to reform our political system that weakens our democracy with big money influence and gerrymandering. Mike's life experience provides him with firsthand understanding of both rural and urban concerns. He understands that to grow our economy, especially small businesses and agriculture, we can no longer neglect the upkeep of our transportation system and that we need to expand internet access that is so important to business growth. And Mike will make funding education a full-time priority, not an election year gimmick. Like his campaign slogan, he is about principle above party. Unfortunately, as the Republican Party has demonstrated since 2016, we need elected officials who will put principle above party. I look forward to voting for my friend of more than 35 years, Mike McCabe for governor on Aug. 14.
Daniel Young
Madison
