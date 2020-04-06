Daniel Young: Elected officials should serve as poll workers

Dear Editor: Many of my fellow election officials (poll workers) have decided not to work at the April 7 election. That is largely due to many, like myself, being in high risk groups for the coronavirus. Given the critical need for election officials on April 7, it would be a good time for our elected officials to show some real leadership and serve as election officials. While a candidate can not be an election official, in this election, our state's mayors, county executives, county supervisors and alderpersons and members of our state Legislature who are not candidates on the ballot are eligible to work at this election. And, for those who have never served as election officials, it would be a great time for them to learn firsthand how our democratic process works. Hopefully, some of them will join us longtime election officials on April 7 when we desperately need their help.