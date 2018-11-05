Dear Editor: The idea that any president, as Donald Trump is proposing, could strike down an amendment to our Constitution is frightening!
It may be birth citizenship, today. But what would be next? Freedom of the press because he does not like those he calls the "fake news"? Freedom of religion because he feels people of a certain religion are a threat to our nation? The right to peacefully assemble because he does not like people protesting against him? Or what about Second Amendment rights?
The fact that Donald Trump thinks that he can wipe away portions of our Constitution at his discretion is frightening! It is vitally important that we vote on Nov. 6 and elect a Congress that will stand up to this fascist tyrant.
Daniel Young
Madison
