Dear Editor: This letter is to inform Wisconsin citizens that the Iowa plan will not fix the main problem in gerrymandering: humans drawing the maps. All the proponents talk about is the approval and change process to the newly drawn district maps, which would be a great improvement to the current process. What they do not talk about is how the maps would be drawn. The human factor always will be subject to influence by outside forces.
The maps in Iowa are drawn by employees from an organization equivalent to the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau. The Iowa redistricting plan does not have much on how to draw a fair map starting from scratch. It also has nothing in it on how state employees can draw the maps without outside pressure.
Politicians on both sides want to keep gerrymandering, but now is the time to fix the process. So I want you to ask the important question in a gerrymandering discussion, “How will you draw fair maps?”
So here is an idea that would be worth a look, draw the first version of the map using a computer program and Census data blocks (population, location columns only).
With the current political makeup, any new maps will be in the court system and do nothing but waste taxpayer’s money. Elected politicians, now is the time to do the right thing for the citizens. Compromise and make a fair process for redistricting that is not affected by bias from both sides.
Daniel Wendtland
Deforest
