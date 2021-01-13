Daniel Theno: Tiffany and Fitzgerald are unfit for office

Dear Editor: Newly elected Wisconsin Republican congressmen, Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, have already proven unfit for office. Both indicated that they would not have supported the will of Wisconsin voters if our state’s electoral Votes had been challenged in the recent joint session of Congress.
Both congressmen said there were concerned about some procedures in the administration of elections. But wait! Both were Wisconsin state senators before being elected to Congress in November. Why didn’t they change state election laws when they had the opportunity?
If the presidential election in Wisconsin was illegitimate, than Fitzgerald and Tiffany shouldn’t be in office either. They were on the same ballot as the Biden-Trump race.
As a former Republican state senator I am shocked that my party nominated two individuals who display such a high degree of hypocrisy.
Daniel Theno
Green Bay
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.