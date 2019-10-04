Dear Editor: Sauk County possesses robust information regarding the negative consequences that commercial production of dogs for medical testing can have in Spring Green. Residents shared real concerns regarding impacts to water, local economy, property values and diminished enjoyment of life in a community known for aesthetic qualities. Yet, concerns of the many continue to be outweighed by the mercenary desires of the few.
We've opposed with rational arguments and are subject to too often imprecise laws and their administration. These arguments are not enfeebled by a concurrent belief that the use of dogs in destructive medical testing is morally repugnant. What are many laws other than an expression of baseline ethical behavior?
Dogs exemplify our aspirations to live without malice or prejudice. Dogs do not covet wealth at another’s suffering. Dogs do not extend love with conditions. In the decades we are granted to live, we are indeed wise to heed the lessons of mercy and love dogs impart. And how do we repay this grace? We can enjoy watching our companion dog run with joy but ignore the sting of conscience knowing somewhere a hound runs full out in order to please the technician pumping latex into her heart.
Dogs are sentient beings. This is not just sentimental hogwash. Prominent scientists issued the Cambridge Declaration on Consciousness in 2012 which states in part "the weight of evidence indicates that humans are not unique in possessing neurological substrates that generate consciousness." This means dogs have the capacity to experience lives of kindness or cruelty. Most of us give great regard to the welfare of dogs in our homes. When we disregard the welfare of dogs destined for cruel use, we teach our children that self-interest trumps empathy and compassion.
Daniel Ouimet
Town of Spring Green
