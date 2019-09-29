Dear Editor: My family comes from a long line of farmers. Like many, we rely on a strong market for grains, including our customers at Wisconsin ethanol plants. The state is the eighth-largest producer of ethanol — a biofuel made of corn that burns cleaner than gasoline — in the country. There are nine ethanol plants across the state.
But this administration’s EPA is taking steps that harm the ethanol industry and therefore every community in rural America. The EPA has been handing out secret “small refinery” exemptions to large oil companies like Exxon and Chevron that allow them to bypass federal biofuel laws. This lets these oil companies replace the biofuels with more petroleum. The Department of Energy told the EPA that there was no financial justification for many of these waivers — but the EPA continues to hand them out.
Ethanol contributes more than $1 billion to our state GDP every year and drives $533 million in income. Its production also supports nearly 8,000 state jobs. Ethanol supports Wisconsin farmers — and it’s time the EPA does too.
Daniel Leifker
Cuba City
